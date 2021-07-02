First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $266,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $116.44 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.