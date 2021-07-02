First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,946,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $208.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.49. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

