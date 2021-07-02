First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $590.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $519.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.29 and a 52 week high of $592.24. The company has a market capitalization of $282.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

