First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.71. 107,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

