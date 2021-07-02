FintruX Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1,169.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00052838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.44 or 0.00683661 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

