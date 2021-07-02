Financial Survey: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) vs. Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and Klépierre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.92 billion 18.03 $1.36 billion $10.61 28.31 Klépierre $1.27 billion 5.79 $363.89 million N/A N/A

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Klépierre.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Public Storage and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 6 3 0 2.20 Klépierre 5 3 2 0 1.70

Public Storage currently has a consensus price target of $289.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Klépierre.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 43.22% 27.74% 11.26% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Public Storage has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Storage beats Klépierre on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Klépierre

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. KlÃ©pierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & StrÃ¸m (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. KlÃ©pierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXXÂ® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

