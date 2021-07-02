Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $477.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $33.12.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

