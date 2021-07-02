FIL Ltd Sells 86,969 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86,969 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $254,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 544,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $3,595,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.43. 9,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,549. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.00 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

