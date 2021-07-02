FIL Ltd Sells 295,381 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295,381 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.05% of MakeMyTrip worth $175,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,403. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

