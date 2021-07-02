FIL Ltd Sells 25,394 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,394 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.69% of Amdocs worth $155,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 67.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $10,136,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.