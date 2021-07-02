FIL Ltd Sells 101,445 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,445 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $198,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.