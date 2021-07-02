FIL Ltd Purchases 4,613,697 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

FIL Ltd grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.73% of TELUS worth $187,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $701,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TELUS by 53.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,195,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $6,737,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,959. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.07. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

