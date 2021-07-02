Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

FNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,542,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

