FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $375.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $318.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $299.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 1 year low of $153.66 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

