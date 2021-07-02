Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 68,646 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,646 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.38% of Newpark Resources worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

NYSE NR opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $141.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.