Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 51,665 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 545,598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PMT. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

