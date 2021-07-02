Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,228 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 77.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 310,415 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

