Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.99. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,181.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.