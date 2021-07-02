Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 122.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.24. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMS. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.