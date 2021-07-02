Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 8,974 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 40,790.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,964,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

