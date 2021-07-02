Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fast Retailing’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRCOY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fast Retailing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Fast Retailing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Fast Retailing stock opened at $75.06 on Monday. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.65.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

