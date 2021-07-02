Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMFG remained flat at $$22.60 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Get Farmers and Merchants Bancshares alerts:

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.