Falconswap Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $111,219.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00682413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00080497 BTC.

Falconswap is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

