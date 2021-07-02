FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $310.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $295.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $306.29.

NYSE FDS opened at $335.83 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.51.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,240,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

