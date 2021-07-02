Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $390.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $354.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.01. Facebook has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock worth $747,859,261. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.