Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 86,454 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $360,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock worth $747,859,261. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.20. The stock had a trading volume of 551,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,896,853. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

