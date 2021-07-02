F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 130,262 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

