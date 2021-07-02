Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eyenovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Eyenovia stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 39,092 shares of company stock valued at $192,658 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.