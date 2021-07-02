Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,637 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $39,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

EXPO stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

