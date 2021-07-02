Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in June

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

EXXRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of EXXRF stock remained flat at $$80.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567. Exor has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

