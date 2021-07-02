Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Decreased by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for approximately 1.2% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $6,546,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 73,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.13. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

