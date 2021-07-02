Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 769.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.