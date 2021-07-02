Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Exact Sciences worth $30,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $124.05 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.