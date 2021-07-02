Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €28.56 ($33.60) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.10. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

