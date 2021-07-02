Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

EVVTY stock opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.36. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $201.76.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

