Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

EVVTY stock opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.36. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $201.76.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

