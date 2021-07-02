Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Down 5.9%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 2,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 614,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Get Evolus alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $699.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Evolus by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Evolus by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.