Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Down 5.9%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 2,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 614,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $699.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.34.
About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
