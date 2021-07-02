Everest Market Capitalization Achieves $24.57 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $24.57 million and $416,740.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everest has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00125265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00169061 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.03 or 1.00671284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

