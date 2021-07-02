Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $135.60 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.