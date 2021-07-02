Etho Protocol (ETHO) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Etho Protocol (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Etho Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $138,868.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etho Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etho Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.31 or 0.06270297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00156530 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Etho Protocol Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 56,367,066 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Etho Protocol Coin Trading

