Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $50,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,347,000 after acquiring an additional 59,950 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.16. 4,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,061. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.34 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.