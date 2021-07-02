Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Magna International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

MG opened at C$114.77 on Friday. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$57.42 and a 52 week high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

