Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.34) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.