Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.34) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).
Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
