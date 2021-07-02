EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

EPR Properties stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.32. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

