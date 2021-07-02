Envista Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,599 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 175% compared to the typical volume of 1,311 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. 17,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. Envista has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,185,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,330,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,480 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Envista by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Envista by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Envista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Envista by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Envista by 63.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

