Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Up 40.8% in June

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 604,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.48. 1,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 222.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.