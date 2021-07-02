Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Down 48.3% in June

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the May 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVB opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.