EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ESNC opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. EnSync has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

