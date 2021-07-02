EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS ESNC opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. EnSync has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
About EnSync
Read More: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for EnSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnSync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.