Enigma 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.78 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.80 or 0.00395982 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002976 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014795 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.23 or 0.01283616 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

