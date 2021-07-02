Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the May 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

EGHSF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

