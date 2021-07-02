Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$10.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 199,852 shares in the company, valued at C$1,480,903.32. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550.

Enerplus stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.77. 735,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,706. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$9.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.90.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.00%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

